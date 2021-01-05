What Prabhas Wrote For 'Gorgeous' Deepika Padukone In Birthday Wish

A photo of Deepika Padukone shared by Prabhas. (Image courtesy: actorprabhas)

Baahubali star Prabhas, a man of few posts on social media, reserved a special spot on his Instagram for actress Deepika Padukone, who celebrates her 35th birthday today. Prabhas and Deepika will be co-starring in an as-yet untitled film to be directed by Nag Ashwin. "Happy birthday to the gorgeous superstar Deepika Padukone," Prabhas wrote in his Instagram post, accompanying it with the photo of the actress to match his description of her in the caption. Deepika has also received birthday greetings from Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and other stars. See the post Prabhas shared for Deepika Padukone here:

Deepika Padukone joined the cast of Nag Ashwin's film last July, writing on Instagram, "Beyond thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead..." Her post is no longer available - Deepika recently deleted her social media posts and has started sharing afresh.

Prabhas and Deepika will be joined in the Nag Ashwin-helmed project by no less a person than Amitabh Bachchan. Finally, a dream coming true...Sharing screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan sir," Prabhas wrote in his announcement shared in October. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous and most ambitious venture." Very few details about the film are available - it is expected to release in 2022.

Deepika, last seen in Chhapaak, will be seen in '83 which stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead as Kapil Dev. She is also filming an untitled film directed by Shakun Batra and has been cast opposite Shah Ruh Khan in Pathan.

Prabhas rocketed to fame in the two-part Baahubali films. He has since been seen in Saaho and his upcoming projects include Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde.