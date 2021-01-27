Have You Met Deepika Padukone's Bestie? She "Can Do Garba To Any Music"

Deepika Padukone with Hiteshi Mehta. (courtesy deepikaflawless_)

After checking out Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram entry, we too want to find a friend who can do garba to any music. The actress, who cleansed her social media profile this year, has been delighting her fans with fun-filled posts. Her latest addition is a video that features the actress along with her bestie dancing and goofing around - doing garba to be precise. Deepika Padukone and Hiteshi Mehta have been friends for the longest time. "Hiteshi is such a good dancer. She can do Garba to any music," Deepika said in the video. Posting the video on Instagram, she captioned the video: "Find a friend who can do garba to any music."

Deepika Padukone, last week, shared a meme that featured a photoshopped picture of US senator Bernie Sanders. "Caption This! #berniesanders," she wrote. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika's co-star from Shakun Batra's untitled film, commented: "When you realise rasode mein ye the."

Deepika Padukone began the year by cleansing her social media profiles. Her first post of the year was also an audio file. "Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. I am sure all of you will agree with me but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. As for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year," she said in the audio note.

Deepika Padukone has a busy schedule with several releases lined-up. She awaits the release of '83. She will also be seen in Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan. The actress will also star in Shakun Batra's untitled film and also has a film with Prabhas.

