Deepika Padukone, In A Chatty Mood, Talks About Her Morning Ritual, Favourite Food And More

A photo shared by Deepika Padukone's fans page. (courtesy deepikapadukone_army )

Highlights Deepika interacted with her fans on Instagram

She did an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram

Deepika revealed that she prefers baking over cooking

Deepika Padukone, who recently cleansed her social media profile, decided to interact with her fans on the photo sharing application Instagram on Tuesday. Deepika did an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her fans and she did reply to some fans in the form of video messages. The actress even wished a fan on her birthday and greeted another one. During the course of the session, the actress also talked about her morning routine, her love for working out and food. When Deepika was asked about her favourite food that she makes herself, she said that she likes baking over cooking. "Favourite food I bake I'd say cookies. I am more fond of baking than cooking so I have to say cookies are my strength," said Deepika.

Another Instagram user asked Deepika, "First thing that you do when you wake up?" To which she responded by saying, "The first thing that I do when I wake up is... I put my alarm off" and she flashed a bright grin. She was then asked, "One thing you love to do every day?" Her reply was, "So starting my day with workout is very important. I cannot work out every single day, maybe not 6-7 times a week but at least 3-4 times a week. I have to start a day with my workout."

At the beginning of the year, Deepika Padukone deleted all her social media posts and decided to start afresh. Sharing an audio note on Instagram, the Piku actress wrote: "Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. I am sure all of you will agree with me but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. As for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

In terms of work, the actress was last in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she played the role of an acid attack survivor. She will next be seen in a film titled Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Her upcoming projects also include the Hindi remake of The Intern, and also a film with Prabhas. She will also star in '83, which stars her husband Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.