Deepika Padukone Tweeted To Hrithik Roshan And The Internet Got Overexcited

Deepika Padukone spent Thursday responding to the birthday wishes she received from friends and colleagues on social media and one such seemed to have sent her fans over the edge. The tweet she was responding to was from actor Hrithik Roshan, who had written: "Happy birthday my dear Deepika Padukone. Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always." Deepika, who turned 35 this week, tweeted back: "Thank you so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days." She added cake and champagne emojis to her tweet - Hrithik's birthday is this weekend.

The Internet, however, instantly read more into Deepika's tweet as it does. The comments thread on the post is filled with responses like, "Yes, gimme that movie," "you guys do a movie together" and "please tell me it's a movie." Several responses to the responses pointed out that Hrithik's birthday is around the corner but the excitement level was at maximum.

See the Twitter exchange between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan here:

Thank You so much HR!



Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!@iHrithikhttps://t.co/oD2belXkVi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2021

Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh celebrated her birthday on January 5 with a party in Mumbai to which she invited a select list of friends, among them her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir and Alia had just returned from ringing in the new year on a safari holiday together. On the party guest list were actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, also just returned from a vacation to the Maldives, and filmmaker Karan Johar. Guests were masked and there were flowers and cake for the birthday girl.

As to whether Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will make a movie together - Deepika, at least, has a packed schedule currently with a Shakun Batra-directed project, film co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan on her slate.