During an interaction session on Instagram, Deepika Padukone also revealed the "last thing she googled" and her "cheat meal"

Deepika Padukone Reveals The Two People She Is 'Closest To.' They Are...

A fan page shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepika.padukone.fanpage)

  • Deepika Padukone tried the new "post a pic of" trend on Instagram
  • She also revealed her "favourite moment" from her 2015 film Piku
  • Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak
Deepika Padukone, who is starting afresh on social media, tried the new "post a pic of" trend on Instagram and revealed the two people she is "closest to." The actress, as part of the Q&A session, posted a picture collage featuring her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and her sister Anisha Padukone and shared that they are "closest to" her. The question asked to the actress was: "Post a picture of people you are closest to." During the session, Deepika Padukone also revealed the "last thing she googled" and her "cheat meal" but more on that later. Take a look at her post for Ranveer and Anisha here:

When asked to post the "first picture" from her "camera roll", Deepika Padukone share this photo:

Revealing her "favourite moment" from her 2015 film Piku, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone shared this picture:

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's "cheat meal" too:

Wondering if there's "something she can't live without"? Here's the answer:

When asked what was the last thing she googled, the actress wrote: "How to measure gloves size?"

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film was based on the life of an acid-attack survivor. The actress has a couple of films lined up. She will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan and in an untitled film by Shakun Batra, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika will co-star with husband Ranveer in their new film '83.