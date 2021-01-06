'Colossus Of A Captain': Ranveer Singh's Birthday Wish For 'OG' Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer shared a montage of clips featuring Kapil Dev

"Gem of a person," he wrote for the cricketer

"Here's wishing Kapil Dev good health and joy," he added

For "OG" Kapil Dev, actor Ranveer Singh, who will play the role of the cricket legend in his forthcoming film '83, shared a perfect birthday wish on social media on Wednesday. Ranveer Singh posted a montage of clips featuring Kapil Dev sharing memorable moments with the actor and rest of '83 cast. The 62-year-old cricketer can be heard talking about how one should follow his/her passion and live life freely in the montage. "Just play with passion. If your mind tells you to do something, do it and don't hold back. That's what I have learned in my life and I tell all the youngsters, 'Go enjoy yourself, don't take the burden, don't take the pressure'."

Sharing the montage, Ranveer Singh called Kapil Dev "colossus of a captain" and added: "Gem of a person! Thank you, Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here's wishing the OG Kapil Dev good health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83."

See Ranveer Singh's wish for legend Kapil Dev here:

Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here's wishing the OG @therealkapildev good health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83#HappyBirthdayKapilDevpic.twitter.com/gOVZLCYf3A — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 6, 2021

'83, based on India's World Cup win in 1983, stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev, also called "Haryana Hurricane" for his excellent game techniques, and Deepika Padukone as the cricketer's wife Romi. The film is produced by Kabir Khan and presented by Reliance Entertainment. In October last year, when Kapil Dev was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, Ranveer Singh wished him a speedy recovery with this tweet: "The Legend Kapil Dev embodies strength and resilience. Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man."

The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 23, 2020

'83 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Amy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar among many others.

The sports drama was earlier slated to release in theatres on April 10 last year, got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike many recent Bollywood films, '83 will only have a theatrical release.