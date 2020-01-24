'83: Ranveer Singh Introduces Pankaj Tripathi As 'The Chief' PR Man Singh

Pankaj Tripathi as manager of Indian cricket team (courtesy ranveersingh)

Pankaj Tripathi has been trending all of Friday. All thanks to Ranveer Singh! The Simmba actor recently posted a picture on Instagram and we all know, he is full of surprises lately. Just on Friday, the actor surprised us with a poster from his upcoming film '83. The 34-year-old actor has been sharing posters of '83 one at a time, revealing the cast of the film. Pankaj Tripathi has come as a surprise to all the netizens. '83 will feature Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, who is the "chief", wrote Ranveer Singh. Pankaj Tripathi's blue coat in the picture reads "Manager India 1983." Ranveer Singh presented Pankaj Tripathi to us and wrote: "The chief! His tireless devotion led Kapil's Devils to the ultimate glory! The backbone of team India in the best 'man' manager of all! Presenting Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh!"

Ranveer Singh plays the character of Kapil Dev in '83, which is based on India's historic win at the World Cup in 1983. Kapil Dev captained the team to the World Cup Win.

Check out the poster from '83:

Last year, Pankaj Tripathi in an interview with news agency PTI talked about his "emotional ride" when he read the script of '83. He was quoted saying, "It was an emotional ride for me while going through the script. At some of the places I was in tears. I am really inspired with the whole journey of Kapil Dev. From when I heard the script, I was certain that I wanted to be a part of this film."

While talking about the director of '83 Kabir Khan, the actor said, "He was always in my wish list of directors to work with someday." He further elaborated on his interest on signing the film and was reported saying, "Ranveer Singh is one of the factors that I chose to sign the film."

Earlier, Ranveer Singh had introduced his co-stars from '83, who play the role of his teammates in the film. Some of them include Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal and many more. The movie will release on April 10.