Can You Guess The Actress Under The Mask?

Deepika Padukone, on Saturday, tried to scare her fans by sharing a not-so-usual picture of herself. The actress, who is starting afresh on social media this year, posted a picture of herself sporting what appears to be an LED face mask. "Boo!" she wrote in the caption of her post and added the hashtag #random. Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, loved Deepika Padukone's latest picture. In the comments section, he dropped a heart-eye icon. Deepika's fans also liked her scary look. "I like this photo," commented a user while another wrote: "Okay! I am scared! Lol." A fan wrote: "We love this randomness of yours."

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Deepika Padukone recently trended on social media after she shared that her "go to comfort food is homemade South Indian food" - Rasam rice to be precise. When she asked her friends and fans about their comfort food, Ananya Panday, who will co-star with Deepika in a new film, commented: "Your house South Indian food is my comfort food also. Yum to another level."

Here's the post we are talking about:

Deepika Padukone rang in the New Year with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Check out pictures from her travel diaries here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film was based on the life of an acid-attack survivor. The actress has a couple of films lined up. She will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan and in an untitled film by Shakun Batra, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika will co-star with husband Ranveer in their new film '83. Recently, Deepika announced her new film with Hrithik Roshan, titled Fighter.