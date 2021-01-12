The Key Ingredients Of Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday's Bond Are Films And...

Ananya Panday with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Self-confessed foodie Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday evening, shared a brand new video on her Instagram profile, which has only a few posts (more on that later). The video showcases Deepika Padukone sitting back in her vanity van as she talks all things food. "I think my go to comfort food is homemade South Indian food," Deepika says in the video. Rasam rice to be precise. Deepika captioned the post: "What's your comfort food?" The first comment to pop up on Deepika's post was from her co-star Ananya Panday, with whom she will star in Shakun Batra's untitled film. The Student Of The Year 2 actress commented: "Your house South Indian food is my comfort food also. Yum to another level." Parineeti Chopra too revealed the food that she swears by - pizza it is.

Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone will co-star in Shakun Batra's untitled film, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Last week, Ananya Panday attended Deepika Padukone's 35th birthday party. She was photographed with filmmaker Karan Johar at the party.

On January 1 2021, Deepika Padukone deleted all her existing posts from social media. Her first post of the year was an audiobook, in which she said, "Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. I am sure all of you will agree with me but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. As for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

The actress was last in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she played the role of an acid attack survivor. She will next be seen in a film titled Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Her upcoming projects also include the Hindi remake of The Intern, and also a film with Prabhas. She will also star in '83, which stars her husband Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.