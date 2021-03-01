Deepika Padukone Shares Glimpses Of Her 'Daily Routine' And It Includes...

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, in her latest post on Instagram, gave her fans glimpses of her "daily routine" and it is quite entertaining, just like the actress. Of course, "no two days are the same" in Deepika's life but one thing is permanent - the actress likes to have "quiet mornings." In a montage of footage from her different shoots, Deepika Padukone can be seen answering questions about her "daily routine". When one of her crew members asks: "What is your daily routine?" she replies: "It's really difficult to say because no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth and have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. And then, I like to throw in a workout at some point of the day but other than that, everything is open."

Does Deepika Padukone "plan a lot?" The actress says: "Yes and no! I think there's a part of me that likes to plan everything and there's a part of me that just likes to leave everything and just go with the flow. So, that's also part of my planning and routine."

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

The aforementioned post is the latest addition to Deepika Padukone's video and audio blogs. She has previously talked about her "favourite show" during the lockdown, her favourite TV series "growing up" and her "comfort food" in separate videos.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Since then, Deepika has featured in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Vin Diesel's XXX: Return Of Xander Cage marked her first project in Hollywood.

The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. She also has '83, a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a project opposite Hrithik Roshan, titled Fighter, lined up.