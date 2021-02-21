Deepika Padukone Reveals Why Ranveer Singh Refused To Watch Schitt's Creek During Lockdown

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, in a chatty mood on Saturday, was discussing her favourite shows when revealed that her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, refused to watch the Emmy award-winning series Schitt's Creek during the lockdown last year because he thought it looked like "rubbish." Deepika, in the latest video on her Instagram profile, can be seen getting ready for a shoot and saying: "During lockdown, I was like, 'This (Schitt's Creek) looks like a really good show. I think we should watch it.' And he (Ranveer Singh) had no interest. He said, 'It looks like rubbish.' And then it won an Emmy. And now he's like, 'Oh, we have to watch Schitt's Creek'." Schitt's Creek, a Canadian comedy series created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, emerged as a winner in the comedy category at the Emmys 2020.

The show also fetched its lead actors several other Emmy awards, including the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Schitt's Creek featured Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Jennifer Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott and Noah Reid, among others.

Coming back to Deepika Padukone's post, the actress, in her video, picked The Crown as her "safe" choice for her "favourite show" but went on the reveal that her actual "favourite show" is Scooby Doo. "To tell about my favourite show, I have to find an intelligent and safe answer," she can be heard saying in the clip when one of her team members says, "Money Heist." She replies, "I have not seen all this. Don't distract me" and hilariously adds: "The Crown, safe." At the end of the clip, Deepika says: "Scooby Doo is my favourite show."

The actress also asked her fans to suggest some good shows in the caption of her post.

Watch the video here:

Deepika Padukone has been sharing such videos on her Instagram profile since starting afresh on social media. She has talked about her "comfort food" and her "favourite show growing up" in her previous posts. Take a look:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. She also has a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a project opposite Hrithik Roshan, titled Fighter, lined up.