Deepika Padukone Dances With Her 'Alter Egos' Like No One's Watching

A still from the video Deepika Padukone shared. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika Padukone shared a quirky video of herself on Monday

"Me... And all my alter egos!" she captioned the post

The actress can be seen grooving to a peppy song in the video

Have you met Deepika Padukone's "alter egos" yet? The actress, on Monday, revealed all her "alter egos" in an Instagram video which is now going crazy viral on social media and we are not at all surprised. In the now-trending clip, Deepika Padukone can be seen dancing like no one's watching. Dressed in a pink crop top, matching trousers and a yellow jacket, the actress grooves to a peppy song in the video with her several clones, created through digital editing. Sharing the video, Deepika Padukone wrote: "Me... And all my alter egos!" Deepika's post left her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in splits. He dropped several laughing emojis in the comments section of her post. Actor Varun Dhawan also left fire and heart icons in his comment on the post.

Check out Deepika Padukone's viral post here:

Deepika Padukone has started afresh on social media this year. The actress began her new year with a trip to Ranthambore. She was accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh and her family on the trip, where she also met another Bollywood couple - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Since then, Deepika Padukone has been sharing audio notes, quirky selfies and amazing throwback pictures of herself (not to miss the actress and her friend Hiteshi Mehta's bake-off clip). See the aforementioned posts here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. She also has a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a project opposite Hrithik Roshan, titled Fighter, lined up.