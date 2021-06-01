Decoding Masaba Gupta's Cryptic Caption On Post Heralding June

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta, who is currently staying at her mom Neena Gupta's Mukteshwar house, along with boyfriend Satyadeep Misra, shared a stunning picture on her Instagram profile and accompanied it with a cryptic caption. A happy Masaba shared a picture and she wrote: "June (red cherries emoji) In a NOMO filter." Decoded, cherry emojis can be applied to mean a romantic relationship and NOMO expands into 'Not on my own.' Is Masaba's caption an oblique relationship status update? We are not saying anything. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep have been dating for over a year. Masaba was previously married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena, filed for divorce in 2019, months after announcing their separation. Satyadeep got married to Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 and they got divorced in 2013.

See Masaba Gupta's post here:

Masaba and Satyadeep Misra trended big time after reports of them living together in Goa surfaced last year. The couple went to several vacations together over the last year and are currently in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand.

Masaba was last seen in the Netflix smash hit Masaba Masaba, a semi-fictionalised show inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her actress-mother Neena Gupta. It was directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi. The second season of the show will release this year. Last year, Masaba also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor and many other Bollywood stars, including Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, swear by her designs.

Satyadeep Misra has starred in films like Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Tigers, Bombay Velvet, Phobia and Love Breakups Zindagi among others. He also featured in both the seasons of the web-series Thinkistan. He was also a part of Masaba Masaba.