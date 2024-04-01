Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's Film's Weekend 1 Report Card

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Since its release on March 29, Crew has been hitting all the right notes at the box office. On day 3, the con comedy recorded impressive sales at the ticket counters and amassed ₹10.25 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the chick flick has collected ₹29.25 crore. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Audiences are also showering praise on the guest performances of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the movie. Crew has been jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a detailed note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an update about day 2 box office numbers of Crew. He wrote, “EXCELLENT HOLD… #Crew strengthens its position on Day 2 [Sat], after an impressive start on Day 1 [#GoodFriday holiday]… Urban centres are super-strong, while mass pockets are good/decent. Fri 10.28 cr, Sat 10.87 cr. Total: ₹ 21.15 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “The 2-day total exceeds ALL pre-release expectations and calculations… It's a given that Day 3 [Sun] will punch higher numbers than Day 1 and 2, which means it's eyeing ₹ 33 cr+ [or thereabouts] in its *opening weekend*, which is truly FANTASTIC.”

Ahead of Crew's release, director Rajesh A Krishnan mentioned that the camaraderie between Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu was not limited to the big screen. They also shared a great rapport off-screen. The filmmaker also dismissed any talk of ego clashes among the actresses. In a chat with News18 Showsha, Rajesh stated, “If it (ego problem) did happen, I wasn't aware of it. Even if there was ego play, I didn't see any because most of my focus was on work. I didn't feel the need to get involved in small talk. Neither did I encourage any of that nor was I pulled into it. Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are all stars who came on board and they knew pretty much what they were getting into.”

“I saw they had a lot of respect for each other. There was a lot of chatting going on and I had to stop them saying, ‘Okay, children, the shot is ready.' I almost had to tell them to stop messing and fooling around (laughs),” Rajesh A Krishnan added.

Crew revolves around the lives of three friends who work as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. Their peaceful routine is disrupted when they find themselves entangled in a smuggling scheme.