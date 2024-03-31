Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon's Film's Next Stop - Rs 20 Crore

Kareena Kapoor this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoor)

After a successful opening day, Crew has maintained its box office momentum into its first Saturday. On day 2, the film directed by Rajesh A Krishnan earned ₹9.6 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. As of now, the con comedy has grossed ₹18.85 crore, the report added. Crew revolves around the story of three friends who work as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. Their peaceful lives are thrown into chaos when they become embroiled in a tricky situation. The chick flick stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also playing pivotal parts.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the opening day box office numbers of Crew. He wrote, “#Crew pulls off the BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2024… Smashes ALL pre-release predictions by a wide margin… Silences ALL pessimists who doubted/undermined its #BO potential… Fri ₹ 10.28 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

“The superb start - aided by #GoodFriday holiday - also holds a lot of significance because #Crew was facing the #Hollywood giant #GodzillaXKong… All eyes on Sat - Sun biz,” Taran Adarsh added.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Crew 2 out of 5 stars and said, “Crew is director Rajesh A. Krishnan's first theatrical release. He debuted on a streaming platform in 2020 with the lively Lootcase. The two films, poles apart in terms of scale and ambition, are bound by their absurdist overtones and an empathy with victims of an economic system in which the rich get richer and the poor survive on unrealised aspirations.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “The three principal characters of Crew are, however, not the kind who are given to playing victims. The men in their lives are nice blokes. Geeta's husband (Kapil Sharma in a special appearance) stands by her through thick and thin. Jasmine's grandpa is both pal and protector. And the guy who flits in and out of Divya's life - Jaiveer - can charm the birds from the trees without lifting a finger.”

Crew has been jointly backed by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.