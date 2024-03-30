Crew Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film Off To A Flying Start

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Crew, the heist comedy film directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon has begun its theatrical run with a promising start. According to a report from Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 8.75 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. The Good Friday holiday bolstered the film's business, especially in metropolitan areas like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata, which significantly contributed to the first-day earnings. The film recorded an overall 26.34% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Although the film's opening day collection of Rs 8.75 crore shows promise, it falls slightly short compared to Kareena Kapoor's previous chick flick, Veere Di Wedding, co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, which earned an impressive Rs 10.7 crore on its opening day in 2018.

The storyline of Crewrevolves around three dedicated friends who work as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. Their tranquil lives take a chaotic turn when they find themselves entangled in a complex situation engineered by someone with hidden motives.

Reportedly, Crew has been released across 2000 theatres. It premiered in over 75 countries, spanning more than 1100 locations. The estimated budget for the film, covering production and advertising expenses, reportedly stands around Rs 60 crore.

Crew opened to largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Crew would have been much more fun if only it knew how to buoy things up with strokes of genuine inspiration. Yes, that is what is sorely missing in a film that goes for gold but fails to find a source of sustained sparkle.

Produced under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew not only features the three leading ladies but also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in its ensemble cast.