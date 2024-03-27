'Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Tabu Received Training From Former Air Hostesses': Crew Writers

Image Instagrammed by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: Kareenakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu's upcoming film Crew is making all the right noises, ahead of its release. The Rajesh A Krishnan directorial, which marks Kareena, Kriti and Tabu's first on-screen collaboration, features the actresses in the role of cabin crew members. Now, just two days ahead of the film's release, Crew's writer duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra have revealed that the trio underwent intensive training sessions for their roles. In an official statement, Mehul and Nidhi revealed that to achieve perfection in their characters, the actresses received specialised training from former air hostesses. Not only this but the makers also invited the professionals on set. Elaborating on the same, Mehul and Nidhi said, “They had former cabin crew members on set for a few days to help with authenticity. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti paid close attention, asking questions and ensuring accuracy in their portrayal through constant communication with the team.”

Needless to say, these details have only added to the buzz around the film. In addition, the makers also unveiled some foot-tapping tracks from the album recently, including Choli Ke Peeche, Ghagra and Naina. The remake of the 1993 song from Sanjay Dutt's Khal Nayak, Choli Ke Peeche is the latest track to be released by the makers. Sharing the music video on her Instagram timeline, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “90s ka magic, Crew ki masti! Flying to you with a hot new track ft. Diljit Dosanjh.” FYI, the number has been choreographed by Farah Khan. Take a look at the post here:

The trailer of the film hints that the movie is set against the backdrop of a struggling airline company called Kohinoor. It also shows its leading actresses Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu having a tough time navigating life. Amidst all the chaos in their lives, the crew find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits and begin hatching their own plans. All is well until Diljit Dosanjh enters the scene. Essaying the role of a Customs officer, the Punjabi singer-actor closely monitors the three women.

Check out the Crew trailer here:

Sharing the trailer of the film, Kareena Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Buckle up! Your #Crew is ready to take you on a WILD ride! Crew Trailer out now. Crew In Cinemas On March 29. @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma.”

Crew, which is slated to hit the theatres on March 29, has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding. The 2018 film also featured Kareena Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.