Confessions Of An Actress: How To Get Into A Couture Outfit. Thanks, Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, after hilariously explaining the different stages of work from home, shared a fun series of photographs showcasing the struggles of fitting into a dress after tucking into a meal. In the first pictures that Janhvi shared, she can be seen enjoying a plateful of food while she is getting her hair and make-up done. Janhvi can be seen sitting pretty in a crimson gown posing effortlessly. The second shot is the one where things got funny (going by Janhvi's expression in the photo). In the picture, Janhvi can be seen trying to get into a sequined silver dress as her team tries to help her. She captioned the post: "Before and after." Another Instagram user commented on her post: "Reel life vs real life." Many fans dropped LOL emojis in the comments section of her post.

Last week, the actress shared a series of pictures, writing about the many ways to work from home. "Work from home they said. It'll be fun they said," she wrote. This is the post we are talking about:

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram profile is a sheer delight. Earlier this month, the actress posted a video from a belly dance session and she wrote: "Missing post burrito belly dance session." ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl last year. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' impressive line-up of film includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She recently signed a film titled Good Luck Jerry.