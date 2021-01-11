Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Is A Happy-Go-Lucky Soul In First Look Of Her New Film

Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy aanandlrai)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor will feature in a new film titled Good Luck Jerry, a glimpse of which she shared on Instagram on Monday. Janhvi's Instagram post is sort of a first look at her character from Good Luck Jerry. She appears to be a happy-go-lucky soul, who can be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the photo - Janhvi sports a salwar kameez with her hair styled in braids. She simply captioned the photo with the film's name as a hashtag and a smiley. Aanand L Rai, whose Colour Yellow Productions is backing the movie, gave a massive shout out to the 23-year-old actress on his Twitter feed, marking today as the first day of Good Luck Jerry's shoot. The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March, reported news agency PTI.

But first, here's Janhvi Kapoor from Good Luck Jerry:

Good Luck Jerry, written by Pankaj Matta, is being directed by Sidharth Sengupta. "Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with Good Luck Jerry starring Janhvi Kapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today!" the Aanand L Rai, known for directing movies such as Raanjhana and the Tanu Weds Manu series, tweeted. Good Luck Jerry also stars actors such as Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and was critically applauded for her performance. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming list of films include Roohi Afzana, in which she co-stars with Rajkummar Rao, and also Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.