Janhvi Kapoor Buys A Swanky Rs 39 Crore Apartment In Juhu: Report

Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor )

Highlights A stamp duty of Rs 78 lakhs was paid by the actress, stated a report

Janhvi's swanky apartment is reportedly spread across three floors

The actress reportedly finalised the deal on December 7

Jahnvi Kapoor reportedly bought a super expensive house in Mumbai's Juhu Vile Parle Scheme area, reported Square Feat India, adding that the actress apparently paid Rs 39 crore for the apartment. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, has been living with her dad and sister Khushi Kapoor in Mumbai's Lokhandwala neighbourhood. According to the report, Janhvi's swanky apartment is spread across three floors (14th, 15th and 16th) in a Juhu building named Araya Building. The actress reportedly finalised the deal on December 7 and registered the apartment with the Department of Registration and Stamps three days later, on December 10. A stamp duty of Rs 78 lakhs was paid by the actress, the Square Feat India report added.

If this report is to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor will have neighbours like superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, her uncle Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan among others.

Janhvi Kapoor has, on her Instagram feed, gave us glimpses of Lokhandwala house a few times. Check them out here:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor entered into the Entertainment industry with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, a Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. She co-starred with Ishaan Khatter in the film. Her next project was Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, where she featured the Zoya Akhtar-directed segment. After the Netflix project, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Dharma Productions' Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. She now has Karan Johar-directed Takht and Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 lined up.