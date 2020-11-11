Janhvi's Birthday Wish For Dad Boney Kapoor Is A Throwback Treat

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

As film producer Boney Kapoor celebrates his 65th birthday today, his friends and family members wished him on social media on Wednesday. Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi shared many throwback pictures along with her father, on her Instagram profile. The actress posted pictures from her childhood days. In of the pictures, the father-daughter duo can be seen cutting a cake. In another one, Janhvi can be seen resting her head on Boney Kapoor's shoulder. The third picture shared by Janhvi also features her late mother and actress Sridevi. "Happy Birthday to the best. I love you," she wrote.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

Boney Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor also shared many pictures on Instagram, which also feature actor and brother Anil Kapoor. "Happy birthday brother," wrote Sanjay Kapoor.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's daughters with late actress Sridevi, while Arjun and Anshula are his kids with first wife and late film producer Mona Shourie. Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor, cousins Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor are also Bollywood actors. Her uncles Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are also in the acting business. Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor also aspires to be an actress.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and it was produced by Karan Johar. Janhvi recently featured in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, co-starring Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar Singh. Besides that, the actress has also signed Karan Johar's next directorial project Takht. Her line-up of films also includes Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and horror comedy Roohi Afza, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Last year, the actress was a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories.