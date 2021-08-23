Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Share Baby Shower Pics From New House

Rajeev Sen with Charu Asopa. (courtesy asopacharu)

TV actress Charu Asopa, who is expecting her first child with husband Rajeev Sen, shared pictures from her baby shower on her Instagram profile on Monday. The actress, who picked a traditional outfit for the occasion, shared pictures from the ceremony with husband Rajeev Sen by her side. In her caption, she revealed that the pictures happen to be from the balcony of her and Rajeev Sen's new house. She captioned the post: "Our baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house." Rajeev Sen, sharing the same pictures, wrote in his caption: "Our first baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house ."

See the photos from Charu Asopa's baby shower here:

Last year, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen trended big time after they unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. Rajeev Sen also alleged in an interview with the Times of India that someone close to Charu is "brainwashing her." Responding to which, Charu Asopa said in a separate interview, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions - something that I have always done."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 2019, after dating for four months. They later hosted a grand ceremony in Goa, which was attended by family and friends.

Charu Asopa has been a part of several TV shows, which include Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein, to name a few.