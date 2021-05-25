'Going To Be A Bua': Sushmita Sen's Adorable Post For Pregnant Sister-In-Law Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen with Charu Asopa. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen's happiness knows no bounds because her brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa are expecting their first child. The actress "can't wait to hold" the baby in her arms and guess what? Rajeev and Charu Asopa might welcome their baby on Sushmita Sen's birthday (November 19), the actress shared in her adorable post for mom-to-be Charu on Monday. Sushmita Sen posted a beautiful picture of pregnant Charu Asopa on her Instagram profile and expressed how happy she is as she's going to be a bua soon. "I've been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all! I am going to be a bua! Congratulations to my beautiful sister-in-law Charu Asopa and brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!" wrote the actress.

She added: "They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday! Yippee! Speak of happy serendipity!"

In her post, Sushmita Sen also said that Charu Asopa is going to be an "amazing mother." She wrote: "I can't wait to hold the little one! Charu has been waiting a long time for this and given her love for children, I just know, she'll be an amazing mother! To the Sen and Asopa family...Bahut Bahut Mubarak!"

Sushmita Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah are also excited to "pamper and protect" the baby. In her post for her mami, Renee wrote: "It is with great joy that I would like to announce that my Mamisa and Mama are going to be parents! Congratulations to the entire Sen and Asopa family. Alisah, Aaliyah and I are so very excited to be elder sisters and pamper and protect our little one! You are the best Mamisa anyone can ever have! Now on to being an amazing mother too!"

Charu Asopa, who is a television actress, announced her pregnancy a couple of days ago. She posted a set of photos of herself cradling her baby bump and wrote: "Grateful, thankful, blessed."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa met through common friends and after dating for four months, got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 in 2019, followed by a grand celebration in Goa.