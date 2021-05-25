To Pregnant 'Mamisa' Charu Asopa, With Love From Renee Sen

Renee Sen shared this photo of Charu Asopa. (Image courtesy: reneesen47)

Actress Charu Asopa and her husband, model Rajeev Sen, are expecting their first baby in November this year and Renee Sen couldn't be more excited for her aunt. Renee, the daughter of actress Sushmita Sen, congratulated her "Mama and Mamisa" in a heartwarming post on Instagram on Monday. She posted a picture of Charu Asopa posing for the camera holding her baby bump and wrote: "It is with great joy that I would like to announce that my Mamisa and Mama are going to be parents! Congratulations to the entire Sen and Asopa family." Renee, her younger sister Alisah and their cousin Aaliyah (daughter of Sushmita's sister Neelam) are pretty excited to "pamper and protect" the baby.

"Alisah, Aaliyah and I are so very excited to be elder sisters and pamper and protect our little one! You are the best Mamisa anyone can ever have! Now on to being an amazing mother too!" wrote Renee Sen in her post.

Here's what Renee posted for her aunt Charu Asopa:

Earlier on Monday, Sushmita Sen shared that her brother Rajeev and Charu Asopa might welcome their baby on her birthday on November 19. "I've been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all! I am going to be a bua! Congratulations to my beautiful sister-in-law Charu Asopa and brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!" she wrote in her post and added: "They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday! Yippee! Speak of happy serendipity!"

Charu Asopa is a television actress who has worked in shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mere Angne Mein. She married Rajeev Sen on June 7 in 2019.