Sunny Deol's <i>Suryaa</i> Yet To Be Submitted For Certification As IMA Objects To Portrayal Of Doctors

Sunny Deol's upcoming film has landed in trouble ahead of its release. The crime-thriller titled Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak has not been submitted for certification, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has said.

According to the latest update from ANI, the clarification came after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, raising concerns over the film's promotional content and its alleged portrayal of the medical profession.

As per the news agency, in its letter to the minister, the IMA objected to the “generalisation of corruption within healthcare” and the “depiction of violence against medical professionals”. It further warned that such portrayals could have consequences for the safety of healthcare workers and the doctor-patient relationship.

“We wish to express our serious concern regarding the portrayal of the medical profession in the film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. Its promotional content raises concerns about the generalisation of corruption within healthcare, the depiction of violence against medical professionals, and the potential consequences for public trust and the safety of healthcare workers,” a part of the letter read.

Despite acknowledging that individual cases of professional misconduct must be investigated and punished, the association maintained that the actions of a few individuals should not tarnish the reputation of countless honest and dedicated doctors.

The association added, “Scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff, and hospital personnel, particularly when presented as heroic or justified acts, risk normalising violence against those committed to saving lives.”

The association urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to conduct an impartial review of the film's content and its portrayal of the medical profession. Additionally, the IMA requested that the government consider a ban or other appropriate action if justified under applicable law.

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak follows a man who is carrying the scars of his past before it pulls him into a disturbing chain of events connected to the medical system.

Alongside Sunny Deol, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanushree Chakraborty, Manish Wadhwa, Tinu Anand, Virti Vaghani, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others, in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to be released on November 20.

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