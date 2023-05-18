Cannes 2023: Style Chameleon Mrunal Thakur's 'Hooded Glamour' Look Is Everything

Mrunal Thakur shared this image. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

We can barely keep up with Mrunal Thakur's outfit changes but we are loving every bit of it. Her new OOTD is all about "hooded glamour coutoure." The actress, who is representing the vodka brand Grey Goose at Cannes, can be seen wearing a hooded Anamika Khanna number that she paired with Christian Louboutin heels. Stunning is the word. Mrunal's second OOTD was a beautiful pastel saree from the house of Falguni Shane Peacock India. It was all about channeling her inner "desi girl." About the first OOTD - Part bling and part powerful, the actress aced her look and how. She paired a black swimsuit by Verandah with a bling jacket and lace pants by Dhruv Kapoor. Heels by Christian Louboutin completed the look.

See Mrunal Thakur's new look here:

Day 2 look of Mrunal Thakur:

Mrunal's first Cannes look.

Mrunal Thakur, the star of TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, became a household name after starring in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Her upcoming projects include Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, Lust Stories 2 and an untitled project with superstar Nani.

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Gumraah, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She also starred in the hit Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress is best known for her performances in films like Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other releases include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.