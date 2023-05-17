Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Is Making The French Riviera Look So Good

Just Mrunal Thakur slaying. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Hey there, Mrunal Thakur, welcome to the French Riviera. The Sita Ramam star made her Cannes debut this year and she did it in style. Mrunal is representing the vodka brand Grey Goose. Sharing pictures of her OOTD, the actress wrote, "I didn't come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes. Ready to take on the Festival de Cannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned." Part bling and part powerful, the actress aced her look and how. She paired a black swimsuit by Verandah with a bling jacket and lace pants by Dhruv Kapoor. Heels by Christian Louboutin completed the look.

See photos of Mrunal Thakur here:

Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal Thakur said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honor to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Gumraah, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She also starred in the hit Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress is best known for her performances in films like Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other releases include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

Mrunal Thakur, who worked in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, became a household name after starring in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Her upcoming projects include Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, Lust Stories 2 and an untitled project with superstar Nani.