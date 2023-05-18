Cannes 2023: Just Mrunal Thakur Looking And Feeling Like The Stunning 'Desi Girl' She Is

Image was shared by Mrunal Thakur. (courtesy: mrunalthakur )

Another day at Cannes, another sighting of actress Mrunal Thakur in a stunning outfit. After posing in a magnificent black swimsuit by Verandah with a bling jacket and lace pants on her first day in the French Riviera, Mrunal Thakur, who flew down to Cannes yesterday for her debut at the Film Festival, opted for a "desi girl" look for the second day. Truth be told, we are already impressed. For day 2 at Cannes, the Jersey star wore a beautiful pastel saree from the house of Falguni Shane Peacock India and nailed the look. For the unversed, Mrunal is representing the vodka brand Grey Goose.

Sharing some pictures of herself in the gorgeous saree, Mrunal wrote, "Thank you Falguni Shane Peacock India for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am."

Take a look at the post here:

Before unveiling her look for the day, Mrunal also posted a behind-the-scenes video from her makeup room. She captioned it, "How much I love dressing her, let's go."

See the post here:

Mrunal Thakur also posted pictures from her day 1 at Cannes. Sharing pictures of her OOTD, the actress wrote, "I didn't come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes. Ready to take on the Festival de Cannes experience? Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned."

See her photos here:

Alongside Mrunal, Amy Jackson also joined the long list of celebs, that will be attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. On Wednesday night, Amy made an appearance on the red carpet in a sleek black gown. She walked the red carpet at the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster).

Take a look at Amy Jackson's attire for the big night:

Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal Thakur said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honor to represent Grey Goose on such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."