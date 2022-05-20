Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Husband Abhishek - Twinning And Winning On Dinner Date

Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya. (courtesy: my_aishwarya)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently in Cannes for the 75th edition of the eponymous film festival, managed to scoop some time out from her red carpet and shoot duties as a L'Oreal ambassador and she stepped out for a dinner date with husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan. The star couple were pictured at a Lebanese restaurant on Thursday evening. For the dinner, both Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen twinning in printed outfits. The pictures have been shared by fan pages dedicated to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (there are so many). Aishwarya and Abhishek are accompanied by daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek and Aaradhya accompanied Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to a L'Oreal bash in Cannes earlier this week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a L'Oreal ambassador, has been a regular at the film festival. The actress walked the red carpet twice this year - once in a Dolce Gabbana gown. Her second red carpet appearance was last night in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble.

The actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She had also dubbed for the Hindi version of the 2019 film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also star in Ghoomer, for which he began shooting on his birthday this year. He will also be seen in the next pat of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into the Shadows.