Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Meant To Look Like Venus In Her Shell

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

During her first red carpet appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought a burst of flower power. The second day, she showed up as the personification of Venus - the Roman goddess of love and beauty. A good look at her Gaurav Gupta-designed ensemble does explain the halo-like element behind her head as the shell that Venus rises from Botticelli's famous painting The Birth Of Venus. The designer decoded the actress' look in his Instagram post and he wrote: "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears The Venus Sculpture; a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture gown for the 75th Festival de Cannes. Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, rising from the scalloped shell; she transitions from the infinite, pure as a pearl."

For her first red carpet appearance, the actress wore a voluminous Dolce and Gabbana gown with floral accents and an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve. She attended the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun : Maverick.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years, has gifted us a couple of standout red carpet looks over the years. At the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, she showed up in a gold mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli, accessorised with coral lips and immaculate hair. A few year later, she was the personification of Cinderella.

At the Cannes Film Festival this year, Deepika Padukone leads the pack as a jury member. Other attendees include actors Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah Bhatia, Grammy winning composers AR Rahman and Rickey Kej and R Madhavan. TV stars Hina Khan and Helly Shah also walked the red carpet. Akshay Kumar was also on the guest list. However, he had to cancel his trip after he contracted Covid-19 over the weekend.