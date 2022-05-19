Cannes 2022: Viral - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Video-Called Eva Longoria's Little Son

Eva Longoria with Aaradhya Bachchan. (courtesy: @Rahul_Lat) (courtesy: aishwarya_raifan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at the Cannes 2022 after-party in a pink-hued sequin gown on Wednesday. The actress was joined by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. At the event, Aishwarya and Eva Longoria shared a warm hug - both are representing makeup brand L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival. Eva also hugged Aaradhya, who was standing next to her mother. Also, the mother-daughter duo interacted with Eva's three-year-old son Santiago on a video call.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya attended the event in a bright red dress and accessorised her look with a matching hairband. In the viral video, Eva Longoria is seen hugging Aishwarya and complaining to her about something. After a few seconds, she notices Aaradhya, who was standing next to her mother, and immediately gives her a warm hug while Aishwarya smiles seeing this. Check out the video below:

In another viral video from the party, Aaradhya is seen telling her name to Eva Longoria's three-year-old son Santiago on a video call. Later, Aishwarya joins the chat and asks his name, saying, "And what's your name, handsome". In the background, we can see Abhishek Bachchan and Eva's husband, Jose Baston, smiling at the interaction. Check out the video below:

'My name's Aaradhya'

Aishwarya and Eva both presenting their kids to each other🥺❤️😍#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/88TUElEzo5 — Aishwarya Rai Fan🇲🇺 (@Rahul_Lat) May 19, 2022

Earlier that day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria were pictured together on the Cannes red carpet. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a black ball gown with an extension of 3D flowers, while Eva looked glamorous in an off-shoulder body-hugging gown and paired the look with statement earrings.

Here have a look at their moments from the Cannes 2022 red carpet:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been slaying ever since she checked into the French Riviera. The actress was welcomed with a bouquet as she landed at the Nice airport in France.

Talking about Cannes 2022, the two-week event kick-started on May 17 and will continue till May 28.