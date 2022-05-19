Cannes 2022: Tamannaah's Red Carpet Debut Was 'Magical,' Courtesy Tom Cruise

Cannes 2022: Tamannaah on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, witnessed many new faces on the red carpet. Among them was Baahubali star Tamannaah, who marked her debut on the Cannes red carpet and she did it in style. The 32-year-old actress wore a black gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore a sheer cape along with it. Her outfit was designed by Yanina Couture. Tamanaah was there to attend Tom Cruise's Top Gun : Maverick premiere. Ahead of the premiere, the actress shared a note on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Life is magical. I remember watching Top Gun as a child and was totally glued to the performances and the action sequences. Today, I am looking forward to being at the Cannes Premiere of the sequel and meeting Tom Cruise in person."

Here's a picture of Tamannaah's red carpet look:

Tamannah on the Cannes red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Read Tamannaah's note here:

Screenshot of Tamannaah's Instagram story.

Here are some more red carpet pictures shared by Tamannaah's hairstylist.

Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. The actress has also worked in Bollywood movies such as Entertainment, Himmatwala and Humshakals.

She also featured in That Is Mahalakshmi (a Telugu remake of the 2014 hit Queen). She also starred in the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's critically acclaimed AndhaDhun titled Maestro. The actress recently featured in the Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr.

Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be a part of the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh.