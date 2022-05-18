Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia Makes A Statement In A Black And White Ball Gown

Tamannaah Bhatia in dramatic gown. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

The 75th Cannes Film Festival kick-started with an opening ceremony on Tuesday, and it was a treat to watch all the stars from across the entertainment industry walking the red carpet. Among all was Tamannaah Bhatia, who opted for a bubble hem gown featuring a larger-than-life trail for the event. The actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, giving her fans a glimpse of her OOTD. In the images, the Baahubali actress can be seen in designers Gauri and Nainika's body-hugging black gown, featuring a white trail.

Tamannaah Bhatia completed her with diamond earrings and dramatic eye-makeup. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Cannes 2022," followed by a black heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Malaika Arora dropped two red heart emoticons, Niharika Konidela, wrote, "SLAYY!" and others dropped lovestruck and heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Earlier, that day, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a lavender corset with a pistachio green pantsuit. She kept her makeup on point with tinted pink lips and lavender eyeshadow. Check out the post below:

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has given several hits in a career spanning over 16 years, including Ayan, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, F2: Fun and Frustration and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone, who is one of the jury members at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, walked the red carpet with other jury members. Actress and model Urvashi Rautela also made her debut this year in a stunning white gown. The event will continue till May 28, 2022.