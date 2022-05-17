Cannes 2022 Red Carpet: Deepika Padukone In A Retro Saree. Enough Said

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone on the red carpet.(Image courtesy: AFP)

The red carpet appearance we all have been waiting for - Deepika Padukone, everyone. The actress' Cannes appearance is extra special this year as she is on the jury duty, which calls for special sartorial picks and let's just say, the actress delivered. She made her first red carpet appearance dressed in a black and gold saree., designed by Sabyasachi. She had her hair tied in a bun immaculately and accessorised it with a golden hairband. The highlight of her look, however, has to be the dramatic makeup - kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, perfect contoured cheeks. Simply put - perfection.

See photos of Deepika Padukone's look here:

Deepika Padukone on the Cannes red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

A close up of Deepika Padukone's make-up. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Deepika Padukone with fellow jury members. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Earlier during the day, the actress wore a Sabyasachi ensemble for the opening ceremony. She paired a printed shirt with a emerald green pants.

At the opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival , Deepika Padukone picked a Louis Vuitton piece.

Deepika Padukone with fellow jury members. (Image courtesy: AFP)

About Deepika Padukone's off-red carpet Cannes looks, the actress has been swearing by Louis Vuitton all the way (no surprises there, given she is the brand's ambassador). She checked into the French Riviera, dressed in a denim-on-denim look. An LV bag on the side and some glasses. Documenting the moments, the actress shared a video on Instagram, which she signed off with the words: "From Cannes, With love."

Deepika Padukone, has been a regular at Cannes for the last few years. For years, she had been representing make-up giant L'Oreal at the film festival. Deepika has made it to best-dressed lists the last three times she's been at Cannes and has worn designers such as Prabal Gurung, Marchesa, Peter Dundas, Giambattista Valli and Ashi Studio.

We can't wait to see more of Deepika Padukone's red carpet looks at Cannes.