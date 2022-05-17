Viral: Deepika Padukone's First Official Appearance As A Jury Member At Cannes 2022, Attends Dinner

Deepika Padukone attends jury dinner. (courtesy: deepikamagical)

Cannes Film Festival is one of the world's prestigious film events, and this year Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be representing India as a jury member, along with other prestigious celebs. On Monday, the actress attended the jury dinner at Hotel Martinez, Cannes, and the pictures and video from the same are going viral on the internet. In the viral pictures, the Piku actress looks gorgeous in a multi-coloured sequin dress paired with brown high boots. Her hair and makeup are on point. Check out below:

In another viral video from the dinner, Deepika Padukone can be seen walking in a style with a million-dollar smile.

Earlier on Monday, Deepika Padukone shared a video on her Instagram handle, informing her fans that she had landed in French Riviera. In the video, she gave a glimpse of the Cannes and talked about her 11-hour long flight from Los Angeles. Check out the post below:

Deepika Padukone has been a regular at Cannes since 2017. One of the most iconic moments on the red carpet was in 2018 when she walked in a fuchsia pink Ashi Studio dress featuring several ruffles and exaggerated sleeves.

Talking about jury members, Vincent Lindon is the President of the jury, while Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier are competition members. The jury will announce this year's winners on May 28, 2022.

Announcing Deepika Padukone as one of the jury members, they described the actress as, "Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. Actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and '83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has several films in her kitty- Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.