Pics From Deepika Padukone's 'First Cruise Show' In San Diego

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. Her flair as a performer, and grace as a fashionista, have taken her name far and wide. And, you'd agree with us on this, the actress is on her way to world domination with all her charm. We aren't just talking about her much-awaited jury duty at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. We are also referring to her appearance as the Indian ambassador for Louis Vuitton at the high-end fashion brand's Cruise 2023 Show in San Diego. Deepika has already bowled us over with her stunning look that included an oversized coat over a striped dress and tanned boots.

Deepika Padukone has left her vote of thanks on her Instagram timeline. She posted her photos and wrote, “My first Cruise Show and it couldn't have been more perfect.” She added, “The seagulls, the setting Sun, the iconic Salk Institute and Nicolas Ghesquiere‘s creative brilliance. Thank you, Louis Vuitton, for welcoming me into the family with so much love, warmth and generosity. I truly couldn't have asked for more. My heart is filled with love and gratitude.”

Nicolas Ghesquiere replied with red heart emojis. Anusha Dandekar spoke for all of us when she wrote, “Stunning” and added a few fire emojis. Actress Hansika Motwani followed suit.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is having the time of her life. She is on this year's Cannes jury and the news has spread like wildfire. Her fans are excited and so is her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. In an interview with Film Companion, Ranveer said, “I am so happy I had to break out into a dance. I was like waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film. That's huge.” On a humorous note, Ranveer added that he was waiting for such a chance to be part of such a jury.

Ranveer Singh couldn't stop gushing about the queen of his heart and continued, “Baby is deciding from the best films in the world at the time- which is the better one. It's so crazy. I was like wow, this is just too amazing.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She is also part of Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Nag Ashwin's untitled film with Prabhas, and the Hindi adaptation of The Intern are also in the line-up.