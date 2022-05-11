'Mera Number Kabhi Ayega Kya?': Ranveer Singh On Wife Deepika Padukone Being On Cannes Jury

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone is on this year's Cannes jury and her husband Ranveer Singh couldn't be more excited. In an interview with Film Companion, Ranveer said, "I am so happy I had to break out into a dance. I was like waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film. That's huge." The actor jokingly added, "I mean I thought to myself yaar, mera kabhi number aayega kya. Mujhe kabhi bithayenge kya jury-vury pe? Aaj tak kisi ne bulaya nahi hai, kisi jury pe, ki aap decide karo kiska better hai performance (will it ever happen to me? Will they ever make me be part of a jury. No one has ever invited me, on any jury, that you decide whose performance was better)."

Ranveer Singh added during the interview: "But Cannes I mean, like that's huge. Baby is deciding from the best films in the world at the time- which is the better one. It's so crazy. I was like wow, this is just too amazing. I am very proud of everything that she achieves. Every time, I am her designated cheerleader. Whether it's Time magazine, or it's Cannes, or she does stuff that is just unprecedented for mainstream leading women from Indian cinema. And she's forging her own path in that sense, and that's something to be extremely proud of as her partner."

Speaking of Cannes, desi representation at the film festival will be very strong this year - Deepika Padukone leads the pack as a jury member. Other attendees include veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (reportedly). The confirmed attendees include actors Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vani Tripathi, Grammy winning composers AR Rahman and Rickey Kej, R Madhavan whose film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to premiere. TV star Hina Khan will also be in attendance.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. Both the stars have super busy schedules ahead.