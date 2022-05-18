Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Swaps Pastels For Prints For The Perfect Daytime Look

Cannes 2022: Tamannaah shared this image. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

There's still time for Tamannaah's red carpet appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. However, she made up for it by giving a sneak peek of her daytime looks. For her second day at the Film Festival, Tamannaah picked a printed flowy gown from the shelves of Amit Aggarwal. She had her tied up and finished off the look with minimal accessories and make-up. The verdict - she slayed, in short. Tamannaah's effortlessly chic look was drastically different from both the looks that she sported on Day 1 of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She first showed up in a lavender and pistachio OOTD. In the evening, she was the definition of yin and yang in a dual-toned ball gown.

This look is from Tamannaah's Day 2 OOTD:

Screenshot of Tamannaah's Instagram story.

Here's the Gauri and Nainika outfit she wore yesterday:

Pastels all the way was Tamannaah's sartorial motto for Day 1, look 1:

Best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few, the actress has also worked in Bollywood movies such as Entertainment, Himmatwala and Humshakals. She also featured in That Is Mahalakshmi (a Telugu remake of the 2014 hit Queen). She also starred in the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's critically acclaimed AndhaDhun titled Maestro. The actress recently featured in the Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr.

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be a part of the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh.