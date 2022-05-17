Tamannaah Bhatia Is Enroute To Cannes 2022. See Pics

Tamannah Bhatia enjoying her time in France. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Cannes 2022 is here, and celebs from across the entertainment industry have started landing in France. Among them is Tamannaah Bhatia, she shared some stunning pictures from France on Monday on her Instagram stories, and we are loving it. In the first photo, the actress is looking as fresh as the summer breeze in an oversized striped blue shirt paired with brown pants. The actress is holding a beverage in her hand as she poses for the camera. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Enroute Cannes," followed by a heart emoticon. The second picture is of a statue from her visit.

Here have a look at the posts:

Before leaving for Cannes 2022, the actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport in an oversize brown floral pantsuit with floral details. Check out her pictures below:

Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde and Hina Khan, will also walk the red carpet this year. Reports are rife that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also attend Cannes 2022 as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours on Monday.

Cannes 2022 will officially kick-start from today and will continue till May 28. For the first time, India has been announced as the Country of Honour at the 2022 Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in Anil Ravipudi's comedy-drama F3: Fun and Frustration. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film of the same name. The third instalment is slated to release on May 27, 2022. She also has Bole Chudiyan, Gurthunda Seethakalam, Babli Bouncer, Bhola Shankar and Plan A Plan B.