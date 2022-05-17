Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Likely To Attend Cannes 2022, Gets Snapped At Airport With Family

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya pictured at airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival ever since her debut in 2002, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress arrived with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in the wee hours of Monday. In the video shared by a paparazzo, the actress looks stunning an all-black outfit, while Abhishek looks uber cool in a blue hoodie paired with blue jeans. He completed his look with yellow framed glasses. Their daughter can be seen in a pink t-shirt and loose jeans and paired her look with sports shoes. Reports are rife that the actress was heading for Cannes 2022.

Here have a look at the video:

If this report turns out to be true, then the actress will be marking 20 years since her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress has always managed to leave her fans in awe whenever she appears at the film festival.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has arrived, and attended dinner with other jury members on Monday. The actress is part of a competition jury, along with other prominent celebs - Asghar Farhadi, Joachim Trier, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Trinca, Ladj Ly and Jeff Nichols. Vincent Lindon is the President of the jury.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival kick-started on May 16 and will conclude on May 28, with jury members announcing this year's winner.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan 1, co-staring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and others.