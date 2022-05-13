Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar And Sajid Khan In Farah Khan's 'Rare' Throwback

Farah Khan shared this image. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Making perfect use of "Flashback Friday," filmmaker Farah Khan shared a "rare" throwback picture from the archives. It happens to be from her housewarming party. Circa 2001. The picture features Farah Khan happily posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Sajid Khan. Farah Khan captioned the post: "Flashback Friday... Housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought... PS_ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had come straight from Devdas shoot thus the sindoor and rare pic of Karan Johar in non designer clothes." In the comments section, Karan Johar wrote: "Oh my God!"

Farah Khan often delights her fans with star-studded throwback pictures. Posting a throwback picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan last month, she wrote: "Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys from my sangeet... Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan dancing up a storm.. . Can't remember to which song... I was too drunk. Can you all guess?"

Speaking of throwbacks, here's another one from Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's sangeet. The picture features Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan among other stars. She wrote: "Those were the days! Anil Kapoor papaji in shock. Spot the very famous background dancers pls... Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor s sangeet... #dancelikenooneiswatching."

Farah Khan, who stepped into the Indian film industry as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. She has also directed films like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also backed Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder.