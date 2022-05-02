Inside Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari And Patralekhaa's Girls' Night Out

Farah Khan with her girls. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Filmmaker Farah Khan is famous for the dinner parties she hosts at home with several actors praising the fabulous food she prepares. But on Sunday, we saw friends of the director-choreographer treating her to a fun night out. Farah Khan's dinner date with the girls included Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Patralekhaa. In a set of images shared, Farah Khan is seen posing for selfies with the actresses. In the caption, she wrote, “Girls just wanna have fun. As long as we are back home by 10.30. Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi thanks for buying me dinner.”

Replying to the post, Preity Zinta said, “I miss you guys,” with two heart emojis.

Farah Khan also shared another video from the same night in which Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari are seen taking part in the tradition of smashing plates as Patralekhaa watches on. Sharing the video, Farah Khan said, “Girls night done right! With my 3 darlings.”

Actress Diana Penty responded to the post with fire emojis.

Farah Khan also shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories and wrote “4 heads are better than 1.”

Huma Qureshi too shared a set of pictures from the fun night. She also penned a sweet note for the girls. The actress wrote, “The best girlfriends are those that send you an amazing dress when you cry "I have nothing to wear", Sanam Ratansi, and the other mad one who supports your impromptu photoshoot without caring a damn about where you are, Patralekhaa. I love my #girls #sisters #sisterhood Farah Khan Kunder for being our OLA entertainment forever! Aditi Rao Hydari for being the gentle soul that you are.”

Farah Khan is known for directing films such as Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year.