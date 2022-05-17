Cannes 2022: Baahubali Star Tamannaah's OOTD Is A Palette Full Of Pastel Hues

Cannes 2022: Tamannaah wore this on her first day in Cannes. (courtesy: florianhurel)

Baahubali star Tamannaah is one red carpet appearance away from her big debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who will walk the red carpet at the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival, served an equally impressive off-red carpet look on Tuesday. The colour palette of Tamannaah's day 1 OOTD was full of pastel shades - a mix and match of lavender and pistachio hues. She wore a lavender corset with a pantsuit in the shade of pistachio green and made quite a statement. She had her hair styled in a ponytail and the make-up was on point, what with a slight pink tint on her lips and some dramatic lavender eyeshadow to go with it. Simply put, she understood the assignment.

Tamannaah's OOTD was by Bershka, her earrings by Misho designs and white pumps by Sergio Rossi. The actress' hairstylist Florian Hurel shared pictures of her OOTD on his verified Instagram handle and wrote: "Cannes we do! Croissant, caffe sur la Croisette and a bit of glam. What a chance to be here with team Tamannaah."

Check out Tamannaah's OOTD here:

The actress flew to the French Riviera, dressed in a brown suit with floral prints on it. The outfit was by Dhruv Kapoor. She accessorised her look with a Louis Vuitton handbag. Here is Tamannaah, pictured at the airport.

Tamannaah pictured at the Mumbai airport.

A star of films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few, Tamannaah has also worked in Bollywood movies such as Entertainment, Himmatwala and Humshakals.

The actress' filmography includes That Is Mahalakshmi (a Telugu remake of the 2014 hit Queen). She also starred in the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's critically acclaimed AndhaDhun titled Maestro. The actress recently featured in the Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr. Her upcoming projects include Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be a part of the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh.