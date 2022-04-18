Tamannaah Bhatia And Sayani Gupta Wore The Same Saree To Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

Tamannah Bhatia and Sayani Gupta at the party

A fashion coincidence took place at Baba Siddique's iftaar party in Mumbai on Sunday - two guests showed up in the exact same outfit. Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Sayani Gupta picked the same saree to wear – what are the chances? The saree, designed by Jade By Monica, was a white ruffled number with a silver edging and a sleeveless silver blouse. Tamannaah styled her saree with statement earrings and her hair up. Sayani wore a choker and carried a sparkly potli bag. Both stars looked equally lovely. See photos of them here:

The actresses were good sports about their same-to-same look and poses for a selfie together which Sayani Gupta shared on her Instagram Stories. "Tamannaah and I were twinning," she wrote, "Had to take a picture."

Baba Siddique's iftaar party is an annual fixture on Bollywood's social calendar – with a gap of two years because of the pandemic. The star-studded guest list included regulars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan – Baba Siddique's party was there they memorably ended their feud a few years ago, with a crowd-pleasing hug for the cameras. This year, other guests included Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Rashami Desai, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Sanjay Dutt, Salman's sister Arpita with husband Aayush Sharma and several other celebrities.

Tamannaah Bhatia, known professionally by her first name, is best-known for her work in the South film industry with credits such as the two-part Baahubali. Last seen in 2021's Maestro and Seetimaarr, she has an extensive lineup including the Telugu language Bole Chudiyan.

Sayani Gupta was last seen in 2019 film Pagglait and the web-series Four More Shots Please!