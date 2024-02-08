When Ex Congress Leader Baba Siddique Ended SRK-Salman Fight

A photo capturing that moment went viral across social media and news channels alike.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique announced his resignation from Congress today, after nearly five decades of association with the party. A political veteran in Maharashtra, Mr Siddique served as a minister when Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP coalition government was in power.

Mr Siddique is known not just for his political connections across party lines but also for hosting lavish parties. In one such party in 2013, Mr Siddique inadvertently played a role in uniting two of Bollywood's megastars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Despite occasional conflicts and publicised disagreements, the two actors have maintained a bond over the years. One significant moment in their relationship unfolded at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party in 2013, bringing an end to a five-year-long cold war.

The Iftaar party hosted by Mr Siddique became the backdrop for the much-anticipated reconciliation between the Khans. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who had previously avoided each other following a heated argument at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008, finally came face to face. The tension that had overshadowed their relationship dissipated as they warmly greeted each other and shared a heartfelt hug. A photo capturing that moment went viral across social media and news channels alike.

In a post on social media today, Mr Siddique announced his resignation from the Congress after a remarkable 48-year journey.

"I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey," he wrote.

His son is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai.