Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah, Pooja Hegde And Urvashi Rautela Lit Up The French Riviera With Their Dance

Deepika and Tamannaah in a still from the video. (courtesy: pibindia)

The jubilant mood reflected at the inauguration of the India pavilion at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, when Deepika Padukone danced along with actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Urvashi Rautela. At the event, folk singer Mame Khan (who is also one of the attendees at the film festival) sang beautifully and requested Deepika Padukone and other actors to dance together. And so they did. Deepika Padukone did a little bit of ghoomar on stage and she was joined by Tamannah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Urvashi Rautela. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is part of the eight-member competition jury of the Cannes Film Festival along with prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. The actress began her jury duty at Cannes by attending a conference with fellow members last night.

The Indian delegation at the festival is led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur along with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, folk singer Mame Khan and actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia among others. This year, India has been chosen as the first 'Country of Honour' at Marche du Cinema.

Meanwhile, at the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes on Wednesday, the actress spoke about India's cinematic journey so far. Deepika Padukone said, "I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it."