Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur Walks The Red Carpet With R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Others

Anurag Thakur with celebs at Cannes 2022 opening ceremony. (courtesy: official.anuragthakur)

The 75th Cannes Film Festival opened on a grand note, with several celebrities walking down the red carpet in their best outfits. India has been named the Country of Honour this year at the Marche Du Films (Cannes Film Market). The Indian team was led by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. He walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet with R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Grammy award-winner Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapur, Prasoon Joshi and others. For the red carpet, he opted for an ivory bandhgala outfit featuring golden buttons and completed his look with black shoes.

R Madhavan and Nawazuddin opted for black tuxedos, while Shekar, Prasoon and Rickey wore ethnic outfits. Check out the video below:

Anurag Thakur also shared the pictures from the event on his Instagram handle and wrote, "A historic moment as India the 1st 'Country of Honour' at Marche Du Films @festivaldecannes gets set to manifest into the 'content hub of the world and the preferred 'post production hub' for global film makers." In the last slide, Anurag is posing with AR Rahman, Mame Khan (the first folk artist from India to walk the Cannes red carpet), Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapur and Prasoon Joshi.

He also shared a post on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Indian stars shine the brightest at the #RedCarpet on #Cannes2022 opening night, as the largest-ever Indian delegation climbed up the iconic stairs of Palais des Festivals. India is geared up for the inaugural of India Pavilion at 75th #CannesFilmFestival today."

Indian stars shine the brightest at the #RedCarpet on #Cannes2022 opening night, as the largest-ever Indian delegation climbed up the iconic stairs of Palais des Festivals.



India is geared up for the inaugural of India Pavilion at 75th #CannesFilmFestival today.#IndiaAtCannespic.twitter.com/HJNcpRygYL — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) May 18, 2022

Earlier that day, he shared a solo picture of himself in a formal outfit and captioned it as "INDIA is all set @festivaldecannes! Just reached and reviewed our preparations."

Cannes 2022 kick-started on Tuesday and will continue till May 28, 2022.