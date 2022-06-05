Here's How Deepika Padukone Is Spending Her Sunday

Deepika Padukone shared a post. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

New Delhi:Deepika Padukone is doing what she said! The actress recently shared a post on her Instagram handle, offering her fans a glimpse into her Sunday. In the post, the actress can be seen taking a beauty sleep wearing a printed eye mask. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "That's what she said...#sunday #snooze". The actress was the talk of the town with her appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Now, as the actress is back in town, she is making sure to spend her Sunday relaxing after fulfilling her duties as a jury member at Cannes.

Here have a look:

Deepika Padukone was one of the jury members at the Cannes 2022, and every time she appeared on the red carpet, the actress slayed with her sartorial looks. The actress checked in French Riviera dressed in a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans and layered the look with a denim jacket-all from the shelves of Louis Vuitton.

Next, she appeared in a white printed shirt and emerald green pants by Sabyasachi. She completed her look with a headscarf and statement jewellery.

For her first red carpet look, Deepika Padukone opted for a shimmery golden-black saree with dramatic eyes.

On the last day of the event, Deepika appeared on the red carpet in a white ruffled saree and accessorised her look with statement pearl jewellery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has several films in her kitty - Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Hindi adaptation of The Intern, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.