'From Cannes With Love' From Deepika Padukone. This Video Sums It Up

Deepika Padukone shared a video. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone was the talk of the town -- well, the talk of the globe -- thanks to her role as a member of the jury of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. Even as she fulfilled her duties as a jury member, the superstar gave fashion lovers across the world several classic looks to fawn over. Now, upon returning to India, the actress has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her time in Cannes. The clip follows her two-week stay on the French Riviera. The video titled “Rewind Cannes” shows the actress interacting with her team as she preps for her appearances and red carpet walk.

In the fun video, Deepika Padukone is seen trying to get the word “deliverable” right as celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori works on her tresses. She is also seen saying, “We will use that filter,” and “We should start with a bang tomorrow”. Deepika also shares that she had “rice and dal” ahead of one of her appearances.

In the clip, Deepika Padukone is seen celebrating her team member's birthday at work. She even takes out time to do a shimmy with her team and even on the red carpet. The video shows Deepika being given a porcelain duck as she leaves for India.

Sharing the video, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Au Revoir Cannes.”

In a previous video, Deepika Padukone and her team are seen with the crying filter used on their faces to show just how sad they are to leave Cannes. In the clip, she can be heard saying, “We are leaving from here and everyone is really upset.”

In the caption, Deepika Padukone wrote, “And that's a wrap. Thank you Cannes Film Festival for all your love and generosity! Until we meet again.” Replying to the post, Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh dropped laughing emojis.

Ranveer Singh also visited his wife, Deepika Padukone in Cannes. He made a guest appearance in one of Deepika Padukone's videos in which she is given a packet of Twix as a gift. The actress is so happy that she calls the chocolate “not the best gift of the day, week or month, but the best gift of the decade.”

On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone shared an image with her entire team that worked with her at Cannes. Among others, Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani is also seen in the images. In the caption, Deepika wrote, “A Team. We missed you Mommy. You know who you are,” leaving fans guessing.

Deepika Padukone has several upcoming films including Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.