Pics: Cannes Done, Deepika Padukone Flies Home. See Her Travel Style

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport.

Deepika Padukone, who was slaying at Cannes Film Festival with her sartorial looks, is back in town. The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night. In the pictures, Deepika looks gorgeous in a green pantsuit paired with white sneakers. The Cannes 2022 concluded on May 28, and the actress represented India as one of the jury members. On the last day of the event, the actress walked the red carpet in a white ruffled saree and accessorised her look with statement pearl jewellery.

Deepika Padukone returns from Cannes in style:

Before bidding adieu to Cannes, Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious video on her Instagram. The actress used the sad face filter, and can be heard saying, "We are leaving from here and everyone is really upset". Sharing the video, she captioned it as, "And that's a wrap! Thank you @festivaldecannes for all your love and generosity! Until we meet again...".

Deepika Padukone made a style statement with her appearance at the film festival. At the opening ceremony, she walked the red carpet in a shimmery golden-black saree with dramatic eye makeup. Her saree was from the shelves of designer Sabyasachi.

Here have a look:

The actress wrapped her Cannes look in a white saree featuring dramatic pleated ruffles. She accessorised the saree with a pearl necklace and earrings and kept her makeup natural. The saree was from the shelves of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has several films in her kitty - Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.